Ann M. (Hickey) Crandell
Ann M. (Hickey) Crandell

Johnson City - Ann M. (Hickey) Crandell, 71, of Johnson City, died Saturday evening, July 18, 2020, at Wilson Memorial Hospital. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph W. and Marion K. Hickey; and several aunts and uncles including Rev. Msgr. L. Eugene Giblin. Ann is survived by her devoted husband of 50 years, Gary Crandell; her children, Tracie (Elaine) LaDeaux, Jennifer Crandell and Katie (Denny) Burkholder; her grandchildren, Zachary Burkholder, Camden Burkholder and Justin Foster; her brothers, Thomas (Ellen) Hickey and John (Sue) Hickey; her brother-in-law, Thomas (Corrine) Crandell and sister-in-law, Nancy (Robert) Kendrot; and her aunts Louise Darrow and Mary Ellen Giblin; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Ann was a current member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church and a former member of St. Patrick's Church and Blessed Sacrament Church. Ann was a 1966 graduate of Catholic Central High School. She was a 32 year employee of UMA/UHS. After retirement she enjoyed volunteering at Mercy House. The family would like to thank her dear friend, Anne Smilnak, her card playing group as well as the many friends and relatives for their kindness over the past months.

A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Highland Avenue, Binghamton, Thursday at 12 Noon. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. Expressions of sympathy in Ann's memory may be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2020.
