Services
Shea Funeral Home
137 Robinson St
Binghamton, NY 13904
(607) 724-2903
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Binghamton Moose Lodge
224 Henry St.
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Root
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann M. Root

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann M. Root Obituary
Ann M. Root

Binghamton - Ann M. Root, of Binghamton passed away on July 2, 2019 at the age of 89.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Christian and Jaime Root, grand-son Spencer, step-grandchildren Mikayla, Dustin and Logan and step-great-granddaughter Avery. Her husband Walter and daughters Amy and Linda predeceased her.

Ann was a dedicated, kind and generous mother, neighbor and friend. She was the long time co-owner of Belansky Catering Service and enjoyed spending time with family and neighbors throughout the years.

A private burial will be held by the family. A celebration of Ann's life will be held for the family and friends at the Binghamton Moose Lodge, 224 Henry St., Binghamton on July 21 from 3-5PM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now