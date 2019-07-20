|
Ann M. Root
Binghamton - Ann M. Root, of Binghamton passed away on July 2, 2019 at the age of 89.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Christian and Jaime Root, grand-son Spencer, step-grandchildren Mikayla, Dustin and Logan and step-great-granddaughter Avery. Her husband Walter and daughters Amy and Linda predeceased her.
Ann was a dedicated, kind and generous mother, neighbor and friend. She was the long time co-owner of Belansky Catering Service and enjoyed spending time with family and neighbors throughout the years.
A private burial will be held by the family. A celebration of Ann's life will be held for the family and friends at the Binghamton Moose Lodge, 224 Henry St., Binghamton on July 21 from 3-5PM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 20, 2019