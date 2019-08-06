|
|
Ann M. Silvernail
Endicott - Ann M. Silvernail, 70, of Endicott, passed away peacefully at her home on August 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She is predeceased by her parents, Vincent & Catherine Riley; sisters, Agnes Neville, and Mary Riley; and brother Joe Riley. Ann is survived by her loving husband, Terry Silvernail; daughters, Bridget (Andy) Richardson, and Erin (Josh) McLear; grandchildren, Ashley Cristelli and fiance Jimmy Swagler, Emily and Rachel Richardson, Liam, Keegan, and Shea McLear; siblings, John Riley, Patricia Hutchinson, Cathy Edsell, Michael Riley, Dorothy Angel, Thom Riley, Barbara Boland, and Jane Nichols; sisters-in-law, Sandy Goeckel, and Nancy Dyer; and several nieces and nephews. Ann loved to travel and spend time with her family and grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 701 W. Main St., Endicott. The family will receive friends at the Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ann's name to either her family for medical expenses, 6 Devon Drive, Endicott, NY 13760 or Lourdes Hospice, 4102 Old Vestal Road, Vestal, NY 13850.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 6, 2019