Ann Marie Belles
Kirkwood - Ann Marie Belles, born April 18, 1963 went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on December 5, 2019. She is predeceased by her baby sister Lisa and father John Rychlewski, Jr. She is survived by her devoted husband Scott; daughter Lisa Chadha (Puneet); mother Nancy Rychlewski, sister Beverly Emmett; brothers Michael Rychlewski (Terry), Paul Rychlewski; granddaughters Leela and Sonia Chadha; one great niece, several nieces and one nephew; Scott's cousins Dale and Karla Belles-Boone; close friend Gail Feitsma; her faithful companion Alice Margaret. Annie graduated from Susquehanna Valley High School; worked at Frito Lay for 28 years; enjoyed gardening; was an avid animal lover and was always helping others whatever or whereever the need. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10am until Noon at Broad Avenue - North Presbyterian Chapel. A Memorial Service will follow at Noon. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to True Friends Animal Shelter or Broad Avenue - North Presbyterian Chapel.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019