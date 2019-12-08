Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Belles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Marie Belles


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Marie Belles Obituary
Ann Marie Belles

Kirkwood - Ann Marie Belles, born April 18, 1963 went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on December 5, 2019. She is predeceased by her baby sister Lisa and father John Rychlewski, Jr. She is survived by her devoted husband Scott; daughter Lisa Chadha (Puneet); mother Nancy Rychlewski, sister Beverly Emmett; brothers Michael Rychlewski (Terry), Paul Rychlewski; granddaughters Leela and Sonia Chadha; one great niece, several nieces and one nephew; Scott's cousins Dale and Karla Belles-Boone; close friend Gail Feitsma; her faithful companion Alice Margaret. Annie graduated from Susquehanna Valley High School; worked at Frito Lay for 28 years; enjoyed gardening; was an avid animal lover and was always helping others whatever or whereever the need. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10am until Noon at Broad Avenue - North Presbyterian Chapel. A Memorial Service will follow at Noon. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to True Friends Animal Shelter or Broad Avenue - North Presbyterian Chapel.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now