Ann Marie Johnson Adsit
Ann Marie Johnson Adsit, 84, went to be with her Savior on August 30, 2020. She was born July 16, 1936 to Gaylord and Anna Mae Johnson in Brooktonville, NY. Ann was a homemaker, seamstress, preschool teacher, real estate agent and church pianist and organist. She was predeceased by her husband Richard, her parents, and her brother. She is survived by her sister Carol; two sons: David (Debra) and Daryll (Emily); three daughters: Donna (Gary), Denise (Philip), and Dawn (Roger), 14 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren. Skywaymemorial.com
