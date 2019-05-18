|
|
Ann Marie Smith
Lawsville Center, PA - Ann Marie Smith, 80, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, May 17, 2019. She was born on March 6, 1939 in Wilkes Barre, PA to the late Albert and Sophia Elizabeth (Pointek) Siperko.
Ann is survived by her husband of 58 years, Temple Ives Smith; children, Marjorie (Curt) Michels and Gail (Michael) Henry; four grandchildren, David L. Spence, Michael S. Henry, Jr., James R. Michels and John C. Michels; three sisters, Jean (Robert) Oney, Mary (Charles) Mead, Sophia Piekanski Corby; three brothers, Jack (Lorraine) Siperko, Phil Siperko, Gerry (Susan) Siperko, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by two sisters, Helen Denmon and Elizabeth (Betty) Rogers, two brothers, Albert and Bernard Siperko.
Ann graduated from Tunkhannock High School. She proudly served as Susquehanna County Treasurer for 24 years, was the former District Deputy of the Order of the Eastern Star and was a member of the BPW. She loved gardening and birds, but most treasured were her grandchildren.
A Memorial Service for Ann will be held on at 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home with David Coleman officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2:30 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ann's honor to the Snake Creek Volunteer Fire Dept., 25593 State Route 29, Hallstead, PA 18822 or the Franklin Forks United Methodist Church, 3865 Silver Creek Road, Montrose, PA 18801.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 18, 2019