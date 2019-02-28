|
|
Ann Palmer Barton
Apalachin - Ann Palmer Barton, born November 10, 1936, passed away quietly on Sunday February 24th, 2019 in her childhood home of Apalachin. Ann is survived by her life's loving partner of forty years, Carole Causemaker and her sister Ellen Constance Barton. (Connie) Ann was also with a loving family consisting of four nieces: Yvonne, Yvette, Lyn and Michelle and a caring, kind group of caregivers. Ann was also blessed with her cousins; Mark and Bruce Andrews plus a fabulous group of wonderful friends; Karen, Penny, Lisa, Helen, Julie and many many more who all provided loving support and care in her fight against cancer. Ann was predeceased by her father, Howard Warner Barton, mother, Esther Marie Palmer Barton, and her loving, long time friend Gerry Walker from Owego, whom she greatly missed. Ann was born with a desire to travel and see the world, and as soon as she was able, she began to wander the world. Italy, England, France, Egypt, and many exotic places all across the globe were her stomping grounds. Ann was wise to mix, her work and her wandering nature and she built and owned her own Travel Agency, Omni Travel. After retiring, Ann and Carole made their home in the Villages, Florida. Ann loved her home and warm weather so she could work in her gardens and watch the birds and animals. She had an inherent love for animals and involved herself with rescues and adoptions. Ann loved music and also became a "teckie" ! Ann loved gadgets and all things that came along with our computer advances. No services are planned but should you wish to make a donation in her name to an Animal Rescue Program of your choice, she would be delighted.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019