Ann V. Fernan
Johnson City - Ann Fernan of Johnson City, NY passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020 at home. Ann was predeceased by her Grandparents Patrick and Margaret (O'Connell) Keating, her parents Earl and Helen Vanderbeck, her husband of 48 years Art Fernan, and her son Patrick Fernan. She is survived by her daughter Kate (Terry) Grippen, her son Brendan Fernan, daughter Jamie Fernan, her grandsons Sean Fernan and Matthew Fernan, her brother Edward (Linda) VanDerbeck, and many cousins. Ann was born on May 11, 1944. She graduated from Binghamton North High. Ann worked for Family and Children's Society and Volunteers of America. She was a member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians Division II. Ann was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Binghamton. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Court Street, Binghamton, Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. Expressions of sympathy in Ann's memory may be made to the Humane Society, 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13903.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
