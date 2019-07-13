|
|
Anna Belle Brooking
Susquehanna, PA - Annabelle Brooking passed peacefully into the next world on July 10, 2019, after enjoying her 100th birthday party in late June.
"Ann" was born June 28, 1919 to Merton and Margaret Sterling- the 9th of 14 children - of whom she was the last survivor-- in South Gibson PA.
She was a wonderful mother and homemaker and will be remembered for her sharp sense of humor and sunny outlook on life and attributed her long life to her faith in God .
She loved travel, reading , music, poetry and her flowers- but especially her family , extended family and many friends whom she kept in touch with til the end.
The family also wishes to express their appreciation of her caring aids and nurses from Revolutionary Home Health Care.
Survivors are her daughter and son in law, Sherri and Dennis Silvestre, her granddaughter in law , Valerie Burdick, great grand daughter Cara and 3 great great grandchildren, her former son in laws Bob Page and Carl Burdick SR as well as many nieces and nephews of whom she considered her " children" .
She was predeceased by her daughters, Marjorie Meloni and Carolle Bussa, and most recently her only and beloved grandson Carl Burdick Jr who passed tragically exactly a month ago , as well as 13 siblings and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Monday, July 15, at Hennessey's Funeral Home, Susquehanna PA . Viewing from 10 a m to 11 a.m, eulogy at 11 and interment at Riverside Cemetery In Windsor NY.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Peoples Security Bank , 215 Erie Blvd, Susquehanna PA CO/ Dennis & Sherri Silvestre.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 13, 2019