Anna C. "Nancy" CaseyBrackney, PA - Anna C. (Nancy) Casey, of Brackney, PA, died Sunday July 26, 2020. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Nancy raised her family in several areas of the country as she followed her husband Larry's career. In retirement, Nancy and Larry settled in Brackney, PA near Binghamton, NY where she reconnected with life-long friends and family, enjoyed life, and became an active parishioner and volunteer of the St. Augustine's Roman Catholic Church. After Larry's death, Nancy rejoined her children in New Hampshire and in her final years was an active and beloved member of the Laurel Place Assisted Living community in Hudson, NH. Wherever she went, Nancy made friends easily. Her friendly ear, quick wit and fine sense of humor helped her connect with people, but it was her compassion, understanding and concern for others that drew people to her and led to her many cherished and long- lasting relationships. She was born in Scranton, PA, raised in Binghamton NY, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, Kansans City, KA, Tewksbury, MA, Pelham and Hudson, NH. She was the daughter of the late Joseph P. McDonough and Clare Connolly McDonough. She was predeceased in death by her husband of 63 years, Lawrence J. (Larry) Casey, her sister Joan McDonough and her brother Joseph McDonough. She is survived by family: Larry (son) and his wife Ellen Casey of Londonderry, NH, Michael (grandson) and his wife Leslie Casey of Watertown, MA, Dillon Casey (great grandson), Matthew Casey (grandson) Somerville, MA, Allison Casey (granddaughter) and her partner Gallant Lok of Hong Kong, SAR, John (son) and his wife Michele Casey, Lake Ariel, PA, Tim (grandson) and his wife Jen Casey of Hudson, NH, Michael St. Onge (great grandson) and his fiancé Kim Bower of Hudson, NH, Sophia St. Onge (great, great granddaughter), Brynn Casey (great granddaughter) Hudson, NH, Logan Casey (great grandson) Hudson, NH, Patrick Casey (son) of Londonderry, NH, Kati Casey (granddaughter) of Salisbury, MA, Mary (daughter) and her husband John Constantine of Hudson, NH, Kyle Doherty (grandson) Nashua, NH, Paul Casey (son) Lowell, MA and several nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19, a private Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Augustine's Church, Silver Lake, PA. Burial will be the Parish Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Expressions of sympathy in Nancy's memory may be made to St. Augustine's Church, Silver Lake, PA. , C/O The Roman Catholic Community of St. Brigid Parish, PO Box 75, 17 Cottage Street, Friendsville, PA 18818.