Anna C. Juda
formerly Athens, PA - Anna C. Juda, 93, formerly of Athens, PA passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Thanks to the Riverview Nursing Home Staff, Owego, NY for the excellent care extended to Anna, with special thanks to Sue, Trina, John, Mitra, and Dr. Hodgeman.
Friends and family may call on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 1 pm-2 pm at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 pm at the funeral home.
Those wishing to send express memories or condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 27 to Dec. 2, 2019