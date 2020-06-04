Anna (née Wirt) Diachuk



With deepest sorrow, we announce that our loving mother, "Baba", great-grandmother, confidant and matriarch passed away on June 2, 2020 at the age of 99 to her heavenly home.



Anna was born in Lviv, Ukraine on March 19, 1921 to Stefan and Anastasia (Bilokyr) Wirt. She lived and worked in East Germany during extraordinary times, survived the Dresden bombings during WWII, walked on foot for two weeks escaping to West Berlin, moved to Bielefeld and finally immigrated to the USA with her husband Yurij in 1951.



A lifelong resident of Binghamton, NY, she (along with her husband of 35 years) built their home and raised their family. She lived a simple but very rich and happy life - devoted to God, family and friends. She was a member of the Sisterhood organization at Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church for many many years and was recognized by Pope John Paul for her dedication and service. Her "wanderlust"/pilgrimages to Italy, Ireland, Israel, Egypt and Portugal brought her so much happiness. She believed the world is worth exploring. Forever the optimist - always trusting that tomorrow would be better than today…she shared her positive attitude, laughter, wisdom and passion for life/work with so many. For 26 years, she was employed by St. Thomas Acquinas Church.



She was predeceased by her husband Yurij (1986), her brother Wasyl (Germany), her siblings in Ukraine: Anastasia, Nastia, Mychailo and Nicholas.



She is survived by her siblings Ivan, Katerina, Michael and Goddaughter Svitlana (all from Ukraine) .



She is also survived by her loving daughter Iryna and son-in-law Dr. Michael Trociuk who welcomed her into their home the past two years. She will be profoundly missed by her son Stefan (Doris) Diachuk and daughter Maria (John) Terela. She also leaves behind grandchildren: Mark (Nataliia) Terela, Peter (Woonyee Koh) Terela, Jonathan Terela, Daniel (Kristina) Trociuk, Roman (Kate) Trociuk, Larissa (Peter) Kuzma, Natalie (Andrew) Hanson and eight great-grandchildren: Anna Terela, Samantha and William Trociuk, Jack, Sawyer, Eloise Trociuk, Stella Kuzma and Juliet Hanson.



Those who knew our mother, our "Baba"-- even just a little -- lost a shining light in their lives.



A private family Parastas (Vigil) will take place at Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home on Sunday evening. Divine Liturgy for the family will be held on Monday, June 8th at 10 AM at Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church with Rev. Teodor J. Czabala Jr. officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the parish cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks her friends to pray a rosary in her name. Donations can be made in her memory to Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church Bldg. Fund, 230 Ukrainian Hill Road, Johnson City, NY 13790.



Kindly share your reflections of Anna on her guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider. com.









