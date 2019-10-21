|
Anna E. Breski
Binghamton - Anna Edna Breski, 84, of Binghamton, NY, went to our Lord on October 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, her two sisters, and her beloved and devoted husband of 58 years, Thomas. She is survived by her 6 children, Robert Breski, Binghamton, NY; Theresa (Ross) Hanson, Mesa, AZ; Barbara Breski, Ogdensburg, NY; Susan (Michael) Bruetsch, Vestal, NY; Karen (Smokey) Breski, Vestal, NY; Christopher (Amy) Breski, Binghamton, NY; her 12 grandchildren, Alisha, Chesterina, Zachary, Jared, Adam, Thomas, Matthew, Stefanie, Nick, Carter, Will, Adelyn, and 5 great-grandchildren. Anna lived most of her life in Binghamton. She graduated from Cortland State University with a degree in Education. She was a teacher at Chenango Forks John Harshaw School for 27 years, retiring in 1992. In retirement, Anna and Tom loved to travel across country in their RV to visit their children and grandchildren. Anna was an avid reader of mystery novels, had many hobbies, and her talent for her crafts were endless. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, knitting, sewing, painting and ceramics, which she generously bestowed with gifts to friends and loved ones. Prior to suffering a stroke in 2000, she was an active member of Saint Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society, prayer group, and taught Religious Education classes. She was especially proud of the banners she made each year for the church altar. Our beloved mother and grandmother was devoted to her family and will be dearly missed. Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 4pm until 7pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson St., Binghamton, NY 13904. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 10am on Thursday at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Hillcrest. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019