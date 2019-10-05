|
Anna Gritsavage
Endicott - Anna Gritsavage, 86 of Endicott, NY went to be with her savior and become our guardian angel on Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 at her Son, Daniel's home in Navarre, Florida. She was predeceased by her parents, George and Giuditta Dalmas of Nanticoke, PA. Infant sister Angelina, and brothers Bruno, Arthur, and Frank. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert C. Gritsavage of Endicott. Also brother George and older sister Angelina Opalski of Lanham, Maryland. Anna is also survived by her children and their spouses: Robert A. and (Jeannie) of Endicott, Daniel and (Rhonda) of Navarre, FL, Judith Lake and (Timothy) of Liberty , NY and Anthony of Loveland, CO. Grandchildren Amanda, Andrew, Matthew, Catherine, Adam, Tobi, Jamie, Christopher, Danielle, Ashley, and Brady, and 11 Great-Grandchildren. Anna was born September 25, 1933 in Sheatown, Pennsylvania and graduated from Nanticoke High School in 1951. She married the "boy across the street", Robert on November 14, 1953. Anna worked for 20 years at Columbia Gas until her retirement in 1992. She was a constant proponent to her children of getting a great education, instilling in them that "the more you learn, the more you earn" as well as "todays readers are tomorrow's leaders." But she didn't stop there. Once she became a Nona, she constantly would remind her grandchildren the same thing. We are happy to say, everyone did as Nona said, and to her last day said how proud she was of her children and grandchildren and loved them with all her heart. Mom, you could not have been more loved in return. Mom always taught us also that, "You might not love what a person says or does, but you should always love the person." After retirement, Ann was an incredible Nona to her grandchildren taking them to the pumpkin farm, Z pool, carousels, balloon festivals, and having sleep overs at her home and Poppop's. The family will receive friends Monday, October 7th from 10 am to 11 am at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 701 West Main Street, Endicott, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Anna's memory to the . As Mom always told us, "Stars are the windows of Heaven where Angels look down to watch over you and me." We take heart that Mom is watching over us now.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019