Anna L. Fargnoli
Endicott - Anna L. Fargnoli, 89, died at UHS Wilson Hospital on October 9th surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her husband, Louis N. Fargnoli, her son, Louis A. Fargnoli, her parents, Joseph and Philomena Francescone and her sister, Mary Cardone. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, JoAnn and John Sarpolis, Vestal, NY, her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Mary Fargnoli, Endicott, NY. Four grandchildren: Sarah Sarpolis, Jason Fargnoli, Nicholas Fargnoli, Justin (Stacey) Fargnoli as well as extended family, Kelly Sarpolis, Karen, Isabella and Abigail Putrino. Also a brother-in-law and a sister-in-law, Albert and JoAnn Fargnoli, Apalachin, NY, a special niece and godchild, Paulette Cardone and numerous nieces and nephews. A devout Catholic, she was a member of Church of the Holy Family, Endwell, NY, worked in the family businesses for many years. She volunteered in the gift shop at Lourdes Hospital for over 10 years and also at Mercy House. She enjoyed sewing and bingo, but most of all her family. Recently she was a resident at Castle Gardens in Vestal and made many wonderful friends. Donations in her memory can be made to Mercy House, c/o Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis Street, Endwell, NY. The family would like to thank the staff at UHS Wilson for their compassionate care as well as the staff at Castle Gardens. The family will receive friends at Allen Memorial Home, Endicott on Sunday, October 13th from 2-5pm. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, October 14th, 10am at the Church of the Holy Family followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019