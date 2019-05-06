|
Anna L. Fassett (Jones) Ramey
Binghamton - Anna Fassett (Jones) Ramey
Oct. 5th, 1936 - May 3rd 2019
On Friday May 3rd Anna Ramey of Binghamton NY passed away at the age of 82. She was predeceased by her parents Levo and Gladys Fassett, her husband David Ramey and her brother in-law Christopher DeLucia. Anna is survived by her children Terry and Bonnielyn Jones, Sandra Allen and Dee, Lisa and Ron Barton, Steve Jones and Jen Cafferty, Jennifer Jones and Jeff Frost. Her brothers and sisters Lyle and Joan Fassett, Irene and Jerry Rounds, Levo "Wheels" Fassett, Shirl DeLucia and Lloyd Fassett, her grandchildren, Christine, Teri-Lyn, Edd and Sam and her great granddaughter Lenna. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. Anna was employed for many years at IBM. After retiring she and Dave travelled the United States. Anna enjoyed betting on horses and trips to the casino. She loved country music, line dancing and drinking her wine. Anna mostly cherished her "Ice Cream Dates" with Sam. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. A caption under her high school yearbook picture reads…"First she's sad, then she's glad, we never know her mind. When flashing her lovely smile she radiates sunshine. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 6:00 pm at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home 737 Chenango St. Port Dickinson, NY 13901. Burial will be in the Chenango Valley Cemetery at the convenience of her family. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00-6:00 pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 6, 2019