Anna L. Skyrca
Johnson City - Anna Louise (Polak) Skyrca, 84, of Johnson City, NY, passed away with her family at her side on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, after an extended illness. Born on November 7, 1935, the daughter of Slovak immigrants, she was raised in Coaldale, PA. As a youth, she participated in high school drama, played tennis and piano, and was a National Honor Society member. Following graduation from Coaldale High School, she enrolled at Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Allentown PA, and upon graduation worked as a registered nurse at Coaldale Hospital. Anna fell in love and married her best friend Theodore D. Skyrca from nearby Summit Hill, PA on July 25, 1959. They relocated to Johnson City, where he worked at General Electric and she worked as an RN at Wilson Hospital until starting their family.
Anna was a meticulous homemaker. She loved to sew and made various outfits, gowns, Halloween costumes, doll clothes, and draperies. An adventurous cook, she collected and experimented with new recipes as well as continuing the traditional family favorite Slovak dishes. She enjoyed gardening and explored crafts of all kinds including knitting, crocheting, wreath making, and macramé. An avid reader, she also loved old movies, Brozzetti's pizza, Cherry Pepsi, and ice cream. Anna was generous, caring, energetic, and stoic, determined not to let Parkinson's disease dictate how she lived her life. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and grandmother. Mom was selflessly dedicated to her family and we were truly blessed to have her as our mother.
A member of the Church of the Holy Trinity (formerly St. Ann's) for over 50 years, she was predeceased by her husband, Theodore; her parents Anna and Stephen Polak; her sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Joseph Pavlovich; and brother, Joseph Polak. She is survived by her three children, Linda (Joel) Boyd, Binghamton; David Skyrca, Vestal, Nicole (Bernie) Beck, Syracuse; two grandchildren, Alexa and Seth Boyd; brother John (Kathleen) Polak, Summit Hill, PA; brother Stephen (Jean) Polak, Allentown, PA; sister-in-law, Grace Polak, Lancaster, PA; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the medical staff at UHS Wilson and Binghamton General Hospitals, as well as Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation, for their compassionate care during her illness. In lieu of flowers and for the advancement of Parkinson's research, please consider making a donation in her memory to a Parkinson's research foundation.
A Funeral Mass will be offered at the Church of the Holy Trinity, 346 Prospect Street, Binghamton, Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Saturday from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020