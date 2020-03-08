|
|
Anna M. Hopfer
Windsor - Anna M. Hopfer, 67, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, March 6, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Myron & Wahnita Mutz. She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years Howard Hopfer. She is also survived by her children Dave & Cynthia Mutz, Therese Hampton, Phillip & Valerie Shannahan, and Jeff & Jonathan Surowka and many grandchildren & great grandchildren.
Anna had alot of activities she enjoyed including camping, fishing, gardening, flowers and keeping her home beautiful inside and out. She loved watching Nascar, baseball, football and especially gymnastics and figure skating. Christmas was very special to her she enjoyed watching everyone open gifts which took up their entire living room. Anna worked for 20 years at Windsor Central School District as a bus driver and she loved watching the children from the first day of school until their graduation.
The family will receive friends at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 4-7pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 10 am at the funeral home. Burial will be in Knox Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020