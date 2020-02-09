|
|
Anna M. Lamb
Lisle, NY - Anna M. Lamb, 95, of Lisle, NY went to be with her Lord on Saturday February 8, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Robert C. Lamb. She is survived by her children; Sylvia (Tom) Boice, Janice (Larry) King, Gordon Lamb, Lorraine (Angelo) Embesi, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Anna was a member of the Lisle Christian Fellowship Church. The family will receive friends at Sunset Memorial Services LLC 2659 main St. Whitney Point, NY on Tuesday February 11, 2020 from 1pm until service time at 3pm. Donations in her memory can be made to the Lisle Christian Fellowship Church at 2085 River Street, Lisle, NY 13797. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020