Anna Mae Coleman
Irish Hill, PA - Anna Mae Coleman, 97, formerly of Irish Hill, PA, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Vestal Park Nursing Center in Vestal, NY. She was born on May 17, 1922 in Irish Hill, PA to the late James D. and Mary Ann (Degnan) Farrell. She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Robert M. Coleman, in 2011.
Anna Mae is survived by her three daughters and sons-in-law, Mary Alice Babcock, Charlotte, NC, Rita and William Graham, Farmington, PA, Maggie and Mark Collins, Endwell, NY, two sons and daughters-in-law, Francis and Mary Ann Coleman, Binghamton, NY, Michael and Lyn Coleman, Irish Hill, PA, ten grandchildren, Laura Case, Eric, Meaghan, and Colleen Coleman, Ryan and Patrick Coleman, Dillon Graham, Joey Kosik, Jessica Edwards and Megan Collins, seven great-grandchildren, Matthew and Kaitlyn Case, Kasey Coleman, Kinsley Keil, Caleb and Kelsey Williams, and Ada Coleman, sister-in-law, Freda Farrell, Binghamton, NY, three nieces and nephews and special niece, Janice Russell, Binghamton, NY. She was also predeceased by her six brothers, Christopher, Joe, Keron, Ambrose, Leo and James and three sisters, Genevieve, Theresa, and Marie.
Anna Mae was a member of the St. Patrick's Church in Middletown and a member of the Alter & Rosary Society. Her life was her family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30pm on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Church, Friendsville, PA, with Rev. Casimir Stanis officiating. Interment will be in the St. Patrick's Cemetery, Irish Hill, PA. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 5-6pm at the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home, Montrose, PA.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 21, 2019