Anna Margretta Carey
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Margretta Carey

Bellingham - 8/16/1960-5/14/2020. Anna Carey passed away in Bellingham, WA after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Anna was preceded in death by her parents Douglas and Harriet Carey. She left behind her husband Frank Miyazaki, her brother Tim Carey, David Carey (Linda), Dennis Carey, Henrietta Schwenz, George Thrasher, Richard Thrasher (Darleen), Larry Thrasher (Deborah), and many cousins, second cousins and friends from all over the country.

She earned her BA from SUNY Albany, followed by her M.Ed. from Bowling Green State University. She worked in the student affairs field at UC Santa Barbara, Chapman College, and Semester at Sea. In 1990, Anna joined Western Washington Univ. becoming Director of New Student Services (winning several awards for her work), with responsibility for the Western Reads Program. She was also a multi-term member of NASPA. In addition to traveling, her passions were gardening, reading, swimming, women's rowing, politics and her beloved book group.

Anna will be remembered for her great sense of humor and laugh, full of passion and justice, a true professional, hard worker, a devoted generous and caring friend, a wicked poker player and mentor to her college students and a seeker of excellence, a person who made a difference. Anna was buried on June 3, 2020 at Moles/Green Acres, Washington. A celebration of her life will be later this summer in Washington, as well as in Vestal, with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anna's name can be made to Semester at Sea, Bowling Green University and WWU women's rowing team.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moles Farewell Tributes & Crematory - Bayview Chapel
2465 Lakeway Dr
Bellingham, WA 98229
(360) 733-0510
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
June 5, 2020
I've known Anna since the day she arrived on campus back in 1990. Such a joyful, caring soul who will be missed by so many people. God speed Anna!
Dorothy Goldsmith
Coworker
June 2, 2020
Anna was one of the people on campus who always greeted you warmly and made you feel like a valued friend or colleague. She was truly an asset to Western. Rest in Peace.
Carole Teshima
Coworker
June 1, 2020
Anna was a delightful colleague to work with! Smart, creative, full of energy...loved by many!!!
Kay Rich
Coworker
June 1, 2020
Anna,
I am so sad to hear to we have lost you from this earth. I hope you have found peace in the beyond. It was so wonderful to have met you and worked with you at Western. I am so glad that you were able to enjoy your retirement and your last chapter in life. Please know you are missed and admired. ~Rayne
Rayne Rambo
Coworker
June 1, 2020
I was fortunate to know and work with Anna at WWU. I always admired her work ethic and deditaction to students, and especially her support of study abroad. My condolences to the family.
Krista Mantello
Coworker
June 1, 2020
Anna, Thank you for the influence and care you gave me at Western. Multiply that influence by all the new students you have helped on campus and in Semester at Sea. What an important legacy! I am so very sad to hear this news of your passing. Kathy
Kathy
Coworker
June 1, 2020
Hi Anna,
I was stunned and sad to see your
obituary. You gave a lot to WWU and I remember a fun car ride with you at an early Nakama at Camp Casey. I also enjoyed when your office was in the VU for awhile! We had fun planning Kays retirement party.
Wishing you amazing love and much peace,
Christina
Christina Van Wingerden
Coworker
May 30, 2020
I taught Anna for 4th grade in Vestal Center. She was a wonderful and caring individual. By condolences to her family.
Stephen Heyda
Teacher
May 29, 2020
Anna was the best, best friend ever. I miss our laughs, jokes and pranks. I miss our texts, our calls and our emails. I miss having her to share remembrances and confidences. I miss the stories of our individual and shared upbringing(s). I even miss the scraps we had. I hope that there is some way, somehow that she can feel how profoundly she affected so many people. Anna... you were and are loved
Mick
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved