Anna Margretta Carey



Bellingham - 8/16/1960-5/14/2020. Anna Carey passed away in Bellingham, WA after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Anna was preceded in death by her parents Douglas and Harriet Carey. She left behind her husband Frank Miyazaki, her brother Tim Carey, David Carey (Linda), Dennis Carey, Henrietta Schwenz, George Thrasher, Richard Thrasher (Darleen), Larry Thrasher (Deborah), and many cousins, second cousins and friends from all over the country.



She earned her BA from SUNY Albany, followed by her M.Ed. from Bowling Green State University. She worked in the student affairs field at UC Santa Barbara, Chapman College, and Semester at Sea. In 1990, Anna joined Western Washington Univ. becoming Director of New Student Services (winning several awards for her work), with responsibility for the Western Reads Program. She was also a multi-term member of NASPA. In addition to traveling, her passions were gardening, reading, swimming, women's rowing, politics and her beloved book group.



Anna will be remembered for her great sense of humor and laugh, full of passion and justice, a true professional, hard worker, a devoted generous and caring friend, a wicked poker player and mentor to her college students and a seeker of excellence, a person who made a difference. Anna was buried on June 3, 2020 at Moles/Green Acres, Washington. A celebration of her life will be later this summer in Washington, as well as in Vestal, with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anna's name can be made to Semester at Sea, Bowling Green University and WWU women's rowing team.









