Anna Nicholas
Binghamton - Anna Nicholas, 88, of Binghamton, passed away Sunday June 2, 2019, with her family at her side. Born June 4, 1930 in Annapolis, Maryland, the daughter of Greek Immigrants, the late Despina (Koti) and Constantine Agapitos and loving wife of the late Steve Nicholas. Anna along with Steve were owner/operators of five area McDonalds's Restaurants. Anna volunteered at the Binghamton General Coffee House for over twenty years. Music was a major part throughout Anna's life whether playing organ and singing in the Greek Orthodox Church, her frequent sit-ins with Jazz Bands at the Music Box in Johnson City, singing with the Downtown Singer's and Binghamton University Chorus, or playing the piano. Anna was very proud of her Greek Heritage and shared her love of that with all whom knew her. She was very well known as "The Joke Lady" all over town. Her greatest pet peeve was incorrect grammar, and would be quick to point that out. Surviving Anna are her sons Andrew (Cathy) Nicholas, of Metuchen, New Jersey, Dean Nicholas, Binghamton, New York, daughter, Aliki Nicholas (Eric) Arbach, Laurel, Maryland, and six grandchildren; Thomas, Mark, Matthew, James, Anna and Olivia. At her request there will be no formal services. Arrangements are with the Ernest H. Parsons Funeral Home 71 Main Street, Binghamton, NY. Please visit ParsonsFuneral.com to share your memories or offer your condolences.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 9, 2019