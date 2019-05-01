|
AnnaBelle Brewer
Binghamton - On Saturday, April 20, 2019, AnnaBelle Brewer of Binghamton, NY passed away at the age of 73. AnnaBelle was born September 28, 1945 to Horton and Margaret Brewer in Hancock, NY. A hard worker, she was employed by Columbian Mutual Life Insurance Company for many years, and later worked for the Greater Binghamton Association of Realtors. AnnaBelle's greatest joys included family gatherings, her church, Boulevard United Methodist, and her travels and dinners with close friends. She was a wonderful and devoted daughter, aunt, sister and friend. AnnaBelle was preceded in death by her parents, Horton and Margaret. She is survived by her brothers and sister-in-law, Horton and Nancy Brewer of Fredericksburg, VA and Robert Brewer of Norwalk, CT; nieces and nephew, Margie Brewer-Zambon and Sammy Zambon, and Lydia Zambon as well as her large church family. Friends and family will gather for a memorial service and celebration of life on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:00am, at the Boulevard United Methodist Church, 113 Grand Boulevard, Binghamton, NY 13905. A luncheon will follow the service. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to Boulevard United Methodist Church.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 1 to May 16, 2019