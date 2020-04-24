|
Annalee "Annie" Fisher
Annalee "Annie" Fisher, 77, beloved wife of John "Jack" Travis Fisher, of Georgetown, Texas claimed her place with the Lord on Thursday, April 16th 2020 at her home with family by her side. Born November 4th, 1942 in Binghamton, New York, she was the daughter of the late G. Richard Robbins and Marion Francis Cambers. Annie was a 1961 graduate of Vestal High School and married Jack on September 10, 1966. She loved baking and crafting in her younger years and for many of those years, she held a bake sale every Sunday after mass at St. Helen's Catholic Church. Annie was above all passionate and proud of her grandchildren. She spent many years traveling across the US, wherever her grandchildren lived, to help care for each of them anytime there was a need. Annie enjoyed shopping and finding a bargain - she often would purchase items just for others because she wanted to bring joy to those she loved. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jack; son, Kyle Fisher & wife Samantha of Georgetown, TX; daughter, Robin Sommerfield & Dan of Liberty Hill, TX; and daughter Marci Landy & Keith of Waxhaw, NC; 8 grandchildren Shelby Stephens & husband Matt, Shaelyn Fisher, Gabi Sommerfield, Jaxson Fisher, Payton Landy, Brayden Sommerfield, Colton Landy, Weston Landy; and her first great granddaughter Juniper Lynn Stephens. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will deeply miss her. A celebration of life event will be held at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020