Anne Bertoni
Endicott - On April 24, Anne (Nini) Bertoni, of Endicott, born 5/6/1923, was welcomed into heaven by her late husband Fred and they were reunited after more than 40 years. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Anne saw her strength and devotion to God, family and friends.
Also predeceased by her parents, Sebastian and Rose Pero, in-laws Amelia and Patsy Bertoni siblings and spouses Jennie Isabella, Angelo(Mary) Pero, Sam (Clara) Pero, Josephine (James) Diute and Sarah (Anthony) Mastrocova, In-laws John (Jennie) Bartoni, Louis Bertoni, Irene (Chuck) Bystricky, Rose (George) Beavers, Frank (Irene) Bertoni, Patsy (Chuck) (Agnes) Bertoni, Dorothy (John) Mallozzi, John (Al) Townsend, Ada (Ray) Jackiewicz and Angelo Bertoni.
Anne is survived by two sons and spouses, Alfred, Jr (Janice) and Michael (Lynne) and beloved grandchildren and spouses, Melissa (David) Pietricola, Michael, Jr (Lea ) Bertoni, Jared (Leah) Bertoni, Katie Bertoni (Scott Ayers), Laura(Jess) Dennie. Also Great grandchildren Bailey, Natalie, Gianna, Arlo, and Michael III. Two sister in laws Cecelia Bertoni and Mary Townsend in addition to several nieces, nephews, cousins and godchildren that she loved dearly Anne retired from NYS Dept of labor after 30 years. She loved to travel- anytime, any place. She was active in too many organizations and activities to list, church, social and civic. After retiring, Anne spent 8 months at Nazareth Farm in rural West Virginia, a catholic community devoted to helping the less fortunate in Appalachia.
Many thanks to the staff at Vestal Park for their care of Mom.
The funeral at St Anthony of Padua Church, Endicott, and burial will be private due to current circumstances. A celebration of Anne's life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, expression of sympathy may be made to St Anthony's Food Pantry or the charity of ones choice.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020