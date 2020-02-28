|
Anne Elizabeth Cokley
Canton, OH - Anne Elizabeth Cokley, age 92, of Canton, Ohio passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Rose Lane Nursing Home. She was born April 17, 1927, to the late Thomas and Margaret (Linn) Ninnis. She was a graduate of West Side Hospital Nursing School in Scranton, PA. She was a surgical nurse for 35 years working in both the hospital and private practice. She was an active member of her church, Faith Community in Canton, Ohio. Anne loved gardening and enjoyed spending time working in the flower garden; however, her greatest joy was to spend time with her girls and their families.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford T. Cokley and her sister MaryLou Capwell. She is survived by her two daughters, Beth (Jack) Lundy, and Patricia (Mark) Hufhand and is lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Thomas (Angie) Willis, Kimberli (Will) Stoffel, Kari Elizabeth Hufhand and Kirk Thomas Hufhand. She is also remembered by her eight great-grandchildren; Clifford, Taylor, Matthew, Lisa, Emily, Jake, Caroline, and Hayden.
A private family service will be held at the Arnold Funeral Home in Hartville. The burial will be at Sunnyside Cemetery in Tunkhannock, PA. Because of her faith in Jesus Christ, she is in the presence of her Lord and Savior!!
Arnold Funeral Home/Canton, Ohio
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020