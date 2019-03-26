Anne I. Jennings



Binghamton - Anne I. Jennings 68, of Binghamton, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on March 25, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents Albert and Bessie Barriger. She is survived by her loving husband of 24 years Tom Jennings; her children Leon Phillips, Dawn Hoover, Dan Hoover, Randy Hoover, Angela Tyo (Ben), Brandy Eck (Joe) Tyler Jennings (Sarah); 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren Mia and Jordan Kormos; siblings Alberta Clapper (Don), Richard Barriger (Karen), Judy Woodruff (Jed), Marie Barriger; her mother in-laws Anna Jennings; sister in-laws Sharon and Karen Jennings; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Anne enjoyed her hummingbird feeders and her hummingbirds each year. Her and Tom enjoyed their trips together. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy, she will be dearly missed by all. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the THOMAS J. SHEA Funeral Home Inc. 137 Robinson St. Binghamton, NY 13904 from 9 until 10am. A Funeral Service will follow at 10am with Rev. David C. Seaver officiating. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Broome County Humane Society 167 Conklin Ave. Binghamton, NY 13903 or Northeast Pit Rescue and Sanctuary Inc. PO Box 496 Vestal, NY 13851. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary