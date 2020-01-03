|
Anne J. Ferro
Binghamton - Anne Ferro went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She was predeceased by Joseph Ferro and is survived by son Richard, daughter Lisa Murphy and husband Richard, granddaughter Corina, grandsons Zachary and Brayden, brother John Svrcek, sisters Mary Rogers and Gloria Carson, sister-in-law Marilyn Ferro plus many nieces, nephews and friends.
Mom's passion in life, aside from her grandchildren, was nursing. She worked in the nursing profession for well over 50 years progressing from candy striper to nurse's aide to graduating from Binghamton School of Practical Nursing in 1961 as a licensed LPN. She returned to school graduating from BCC in 1981 with her Registered Nursing degree. Mom nursed at Lourdes Hospital for over 30 years where she retired as charge nurse of oncology. She then went into psychiatric nursing at the Binghamton Psych Center-a position she found challenging and rewarding-for 11 years until she retired again! Not one to sit around, her final full time nursing pursuit was supervising nursing aides for Care Givers. Mom's last nursing job was at Methodist Camp Owasco in the finger lakes for two weeks in the summer of 2015.
Mom was always active. She loved to walk and was especially proud of her yard work. Plus, she devoured books on health, nutrition and fitness.
She was a devout Catholic, never missing mass. She was proud of her friendship with the late Fr. Donald VanBurgh and honored to attend to his nursing needs when he required them.
Most importantly, though, mom was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, sibling and friend. She, like our father, will never be replaced or forgotten. We will miss her dearly.
A Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday, January 6, 2019, 10am at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Hillcrest. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson, on Sunday from 2 - 5pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020