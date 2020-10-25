1/1
Anne (Anna Matusica) Korutz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne (Anna Matusica) Korutz

Johnson City, NY - KORUTZ (Anna Matusica) Anne of Johnson City, NY passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. Anne was born in Endicott, NY on August 30, 1933. She was predeceased by her parents, Steve and Mary Matusica, and her husband Fred. Anne is survived by her beloved son Eric, sister-in-law Carol Korutz and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also predeceased by her special cousins, Dorothy and Sandy Morris Sr., dear friends Gerry and Al Majewski. Anne was a life-long member of St. Joseph's Church in Endicott, she graduated from Union Endicott High School, retired from IBM Endicott with 39 years of service, was a member of the IBM Quarter Century Club and a volunteer with the Wilson Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Anne dearly loved her family and will always be remembered for her hospitality, arranging special gatherings which included wonderful food, beverages and, most of all, love. She also enjoyed luncheons with her school time friends each month.

A funeral mass will be offered at St. Joseph's Church, 207 Hayes Avenue, Endicott, NY on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Riverhurst Cemetery, 2500 E. Main Street, Endwell, NY. Due to current COVID-19 conditions, there will be no calling hours. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Services
2659 Main Street
Whitney Point, NY 13862
(607) 692-3900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved