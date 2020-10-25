Anne (Anna Matusica) Korutz
Johnson City, NY - KORUTZ (Anna Matusica) Anne of Johnson City, NY passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. Anne was born in Endicott, NY on August 30, 1933. She was predeceased by her parents, Steve and Mary Matusica, and her husband Fred. Anne is survived by her beloved son Eric, sister-in-law Carol Korutz and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also predeceased by her special cousins, Dorothy and Sandy Morris Sr., dear friends Gerry and Al Majewski. Anne was a life-long member of St. Joseph's Church in Endicott, she graduated from Union Endicott High School, retired from IBM Endicott with 39 years of service, was a member of the IBM Quarter Century Club and a volunteer with the Wilson Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Anne dearly loved her family and will always be remembered for her hospitality, arranging special gatherings which included wonderful food, beverages and, most of all, love. She also enjoyed luncheons with her school time friends each month.
A funeral mass will be offered at St. Joseph's Church, 207 Hayes Avenue, Endicott, NY on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Riverhurst Cemetery, 2500 E. Main Street, Endwell, NY. Due to current COVID-19 conditions, there will be no calling hours. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM
.