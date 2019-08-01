|
|
Anne M. Majercik
Vestal - Anne M. Majercik, 90, of Vestal, died Monday July 29, 2019 at the home of her daughter. She was predeceased by her husband of 43 years Francis J. Majercik and by her brother and sister-in-law James and Mary Hasinecz. She is survived by children: Richard Majercik, Eileen and Thomas Andrus, Carol Majercik-Scott and Joseph Scott; her grandchildren: Bill, Ashley, Andrew and Michael Andrus; Tyler and Sarah Majercik-Scott; a great granddaughter, Paisley; her brothers and sisters Matthew and Edna Hasinecz, Eleanor Hasinecz, Agnes and Eugene Hornberger, Eugene and Marie Hasinecz and several nieces and nephews. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church, Vestal. She enjoyed travel and spending winters in Florida and and her grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church, Clubhouse Road, Vestal, Monday at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Slovak Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in Anne's memory may be made to Loaves and Fishes, 165 Clifton Boulevard, Vestal, NY 13850.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2019