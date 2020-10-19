Anne M. Mason
Binghamton - Anne M. Mason (Muscatello) entered peacefully into eternal rest with her children by her side on October 19, 2020 after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Derwood J. Mason, Jr.; her parents Camillo and Elisa Muscatello; her brothers William, Frank, and Thomas Muscatello; her sisters, Mary Diute, Alana Yanowiak, and Alice Rabert; her nephews, James Muscatello, Nicholas Rotondi, and James Yanowiak; and her niece Elisa Incitti.
Anne is survived by her children, Diana and Rick Morehead; Derwood III and Bea Anne Mason, Mary Zervos, and Patricia Laskowski; seven beloved grandchildren, Joey IV, Blake, Josh, Marcaesa, Jimmy, Stavros, and Heather; and one beloved great grandson Hudson. Anne is also survived by her sister, Concetta Rotondi, and her sisters-in-law, M. Therese Muscatello, Mary Muscatello, and Kay Mason.
Anne was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church and a graduate of Binghamton Central High School. Mom loved Bingo, going to Turning Stone, taking care of her plants, and watching the Yankees. Mom passed on to her children her deep rooted faith and her love of flower gardening. She loved to attend her children's and grandchildren's school functions and sporting events.
"Mom, Grammy, Aunt Annie, Anne", you were a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. We would like to thank all of her loving caregivers for their love, companionship, and support during the last few years. We would also like to thank the wonderful staff at UHS General Hospital who cared for our Mom.
A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Highland Avenue, Binghamton, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. Due to Covid there will be no visitation.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Anne may be made to the charity of your choice
or plant a flower in Anne's memory.
The funeral mass will be live streamed at: tinyurl.com/12w5eun