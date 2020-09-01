Anne M. Speicher
Anne M. Speicher, 89, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2020 at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis Massachusetts. Anne is predeceased by her loving husband Charles A. Speicher, her parents Peter and Anne Lynott. Anne is survived by her four children Patricia Speicher-Werbner (Steve), Dr. Peter Speicher, Charles Speicher (Sue), Shaun Speicher (Mary Beth), her grandchildren Sarah Bedini (Rob), Kevin Werbner, Kathleen Reiser (Joey), Katelyn Curran (Joseph), Maryann Speicher, Laura Speicher, Ryan Speicher, Katie Speicher, and John Speicher, great-granddaughters Taylor Bedini, and Olivia Curran, cousin(sister) Jean Kinney, many nieces and nephews.
Anne was born and raised in Scranton, PA. Anne was a graduate of Marywood College. In Scranton, Anne met the love of her life, Charlie Speicher. Together they built a wonderful life in Endwell NY. Anne enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, playing golf, skiing, playing bridge, vacationing at Cape Cod, participating in Holy Name Society, and an occasional evening Manhattan with Bill & Ruth Bohan and Mary & Eddie Armstrong. Most of all, Anne loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her happiness was grounded on a strong Catholic faith, and Anne leaves behind a legacy of love, friendship, laughter, and generosity.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10am in the Immaculate Conception Church 801 Taylor Ave. Scranton by Rev. Patrick McLaughlin.
Friends may call Thursday morning at the church from 9am until time of Mass. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
All CDC guidelines, including the mandatory use of facial coverings and proper social distancing, will be strictly enforced. Please be prepared to pay respects in a timely manner while refraining from physical contact.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mother Theresa's Cupboard at St. Ambrose 202 Garfield Ave. Endicott, NY 13760 or 'Taylor's Troopers' 427 Tall Timbers Drive, Glastonbury CT. 06033.
This obituary was written at Anne's favorite spot, on Anne's favorite bench, at "The End of The Street" overlooking Nantucket Sound.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the Vanston and James Funeral Home, Scranton, PA.
