Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Endicott
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
(607) 785-0411
Anne Marie (Juraska) Fontana


1944 - 2019
Anne Marie (Juraska) Fontana Obituary
Anne Marie Fontana (Juraska)

Endicott - Anne Marie Fontana, (Juraska) 75, of Endicott died peacefully Wed, Nov 6, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents Annie and Anthony ( PeeWee) Fontana. She was a lifelong Endicott resident, a 1962 Union Endicott graduate and a longtime Lourdes Hospital employee. Devoted mother, grandmother and friend. She is survived by her daughters Karen, Kristen, and Kathie and grandchildren Anthony and Erica Williams, Kayla. and Alissa Gowan, Juliana and Quentin Riedman, Perry and Miranda Lee and Cayden Richey. The family will receive friends today, Friday, November 8th from 4-6pm, with a Memorial Service at 6 p.m. at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 300 E Main St Endicott
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
