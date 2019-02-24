Services
Blauvelt Funeral Home
625 Broad Street
Waverly, NY 14892
(607) 565-7301
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Lainhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Marie Lainhart


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anne Marie Lainhart Obituary
Anne Marie Lainhart

Waverly, New York - Anne M. Lainhart, 89, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, February 17 in Waverly, NY.

Anne enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. In retirement, she lived in South Carolina with some of her most cherished, best friends. She traveled, was an avid reader, and had a sharp eye for design and fashion. Anne had a great sense of humor and was kind to everyone she met.

Originally from Vestal, NY, Anne is predeceased by her husband, William Lainhart; her son, Richard Lainhart; her sister, Arlene Bromwell; her brother, Bruce David; and stepbrother, Howard Potts.

Anne is survived by her daughter, Karen Varano of Waverly, NY; her son, Todd Lainhart (Sharon Briggs) of Harvard, MA; and daughter-in-law, Caroline Meyers of Valley Cottage, NY. Anne had five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial to celebrate Anne's life will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted by Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, NY. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy may visit our Facebook page or in "Obituaries" at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now