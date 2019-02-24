|
Anne Marie Lainhart
Waverly, New York - Anne M. Lainhart, 89, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, February 17 in Waverly, NY.
Anne enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. In retirement, she lived in South Carolina with some of her most cherished, best friends. She traveled, was an avid reader, and had a sharp eye for design and fashion. Anne had a great sense of humor and was kind to everyone she met.
Originally from Vestal, NY, Anne is predeceased by her husband, William Lainhart; her son, Richard Lainhart; her sister, Arlene Bromwell; her brother, Bruce David; and stepbrother, Howard Potts.
Anne is survived by her daughter, Karen Varano of Waverly, NY; her son, Todd Lainhart (Sharon Briggs) of Harvard, MA; and daughter-in-law, Caroline Meyers of Valley Cottage, NY. Anne had five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial to celebrate Anne's life will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted by Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, NY. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy may visit our Facebook page or in "Obituaries" at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 24, 2019