Anne Marie Rosen
Maui, Hawaii - Anne Marie Rosen, of Maui, Hawaii was greeted into heaven on Wednesday February 27, 2019. Our mother passed away peacefully in her sleep in the presence of her granddaughter Amelie. She was predeceased by her parents Saul and Elizabeth Rosen. She is survived by her son Michael Mastronardi, and her daughter Michelle Police, her grandchildren Max Hatch, Taylor Police, Amelie Police and Damon Mastronardi. Ann Marie was born in Binghamton, New York on September 17, 1947. She worked with her father and mother at Rosen's Jewelers in Binghamton, New York. She was a certified Gemologist, licensed Real Estate Agent, and a Registered Nurse. Her true love was being a singer songwriter who loved to play the piano, and she had a true love for animals. This lady was tough as they came, always on the move, you could not stop her. She loved her family and her grand-babies as she called them. She was loving and adored by all and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Graveside services will be held Monday March 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm in Temple Israel Cemetery, Conklin,NY with Rabbi Geoffrey Brown officiating.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2019