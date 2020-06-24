Anne (Melish) Ondreyko
Saratoga Springs - Anne (Melish) Ondreyko, born on December 24, 1925 to the late John and Eva (Baliga) Melish, passed away on June 22, 2020 in Wesley Health Care Center.
Anne loved flowers, knitting, crocheting, and crossword puzzles. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church, Johnson City, NY. Anne was a retired employee of the Endicott Johnson Corporation, and volunteered at James G. Johnson Nursing home.
In addition to her parents, Anne was predeceased by her loving husband Fred Ondreyko and her son Thomas Ondreyko. She is survived by her son Daniel and Rosemary Ondreyko, Owego, NY; daughter-in-law Cathy Ondreyko, Saratoga Springs, NY; five grandchildren: Daniel (Melissa) Ondreyko, Douglas (Lisa) Ondreyko, Nicole (Jason) Davis, Jennifer (Lloyd) Davis, Michael (Joanna) Ondreyko; eight great-grandchildren: Bethany, Ashley, Lauren, Mason, Evan, Myah, Marcus, and Arianna. One dearly loved sister, Theresa Bostwick, brother-in-law Bud Ondreyko; several nieces, nephews, and cousins, and her special dog friend, Red, that she loved dearly.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Wesley Health Care Center.
A private funeral service will be celebrated in Saratoga Springs as well as a private mass of Christian burial at Saint Ambrose Parish, Endicott, NY.
Burial will take place at Slovak Catholic Cemetery in Binghamton, NY.
Online remembrance may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com
Saratoga Springs - Anne (Melish) Ondreyko, born on December 24, 1925 to the late John and Eva (Baliga) Melish, passed away on June 22, 2020 in Wesley Health Care Center.
Anne loved flowers, knitting, crocheting, and crossword puzzles. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church, Johnson City, NY. Anne was a retired employee of the Endicott Johnson Corporation, and volunteered at James G. Johnson Nursing home.
In addition to her parents, Anne was predeceased by her loving husband Fred Ondreyko and her son Thomas Ondreyko. She is survived by her son Daniel and Rosemary Ondreyko, Owego, NY; daughter-in-law Cathy Ondreyko, Saratoga Springs, NY; five grandchildren: Daniel (Melissa) Ondreyko, Douglas (Lisa) Ondreyko, Nicole (Jason) Davis, Jennifer (Lloyd) Davis, Michael (Joanna) Ondreyko; eight great-grandchildren: Bethany, Ashley, Lauren, Mason, Evan, Myah, Marcus, and Arianna. One dearly loved sister, Theresa Bostwick, brother-in-law Bud Ondreyko; several nieces, nephews, and cousins, and her special dog friend, Red, that she loved dearly.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Wesley Health Care Center.
A private funeral service will be celebrated in Saratoga Springs as well as a private mass of Christian burial at Saint Ambrose Parish, Endicott, NY.
Burial will take place at Slovak Catholic Cemetery in Binghamton, NY.
Online remembrance may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.