Anne (Melish) Ondreyko
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne (Melish) Ondreyko

Saratoga Springs - Anne (Melish) Ondreyko, went to be with the Lord on June 22, 2020.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10:30 am to 11:15 am at St. Ambrose Church, 203 Washington Ave, Endicott, NY 13760 with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:15 am. Burial will be held in the family plot in Slovak Catholic Cemetery.

Online remembrance my be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved