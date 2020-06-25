Anne (Melish) Ondreyko
1925 - 2020
Anne (Melish) Ondreyko

Saratoga Springs - Anne (Melish) Ondreyko, went to be with the Lord on June 22, 2020.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10:30 am to 11:15 am at St. Ambrose Church, 203 Washington Ave, Endicott, NY 13760 with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:15 am. Burial will be held in the family plot in Slovak Catholic Cemetery.

Online remembrance my be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
William J. Burke & Sons
628 NO BROADWAY
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
518-584-5373
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 24, 2020
Our condolences to the Ondreyko family. Keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers.
Dennis & Jean Taylor
Friend
June 24, 2020
To Anne's Family and Friends,
Please accept our deepest condolences for your loss.
Sincerely,
The Staff at Burke Funeral Home
