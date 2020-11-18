Anne P. Maughan
Binghamton - On Friday November 13, 2020, Anne Pettengill Maughan passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.
Anne was born November 27, 1938 in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, to Arthur and Alice Gilroy Pettengill. Anne was predeceased by her parents and her younger sister Beth Domboski. Anne was the second of the five Pettengill sisters. She leaves behind the love of her life, Joseph, her groom of 60 years, her two loving and caring daughters, Michelle (Brian) Swan, Renee (Kevin) Perkins, her seven fantastic grandchildren, Patrick (Maria) Grace, Kathryn (Cameron) Soule, Alison Grace and fiance Jesse Lynn, Matthew Grace, Martin Perkins and fiance Grace Bennett, McHale Perkins and fiance Jordan Rouse, Camille Swan ,and four great-granddaughters, Grace and Finley Soule, Ava and Fiora Grace.
She also leaves her brother-in-law Patrick (Carol) Maughan, sister-in-law, Sheila (George) Stozenski, and many nieces and nephews. Her sisters, Mary Alice O'Malley, Ellen Capizzi, and Barbara Evans survive her.
Anne attended nursing school at Scranton State General Hospital and obtained her RN degree, and her B.S in nursing from the Decker School of Nursing at Binghamton University. Anne was a dedicated employee of Lourdes Hospital for 32 years. She loved pediatric nursing, and later in her career, found much satisfaction working with the nurses as an Inservice Instructor. Anne finished her nursing career as a volunteer for 24 years in the medical library at Lourdes.
She had many, long time friendships with her colleagues, as well as members of the Rosary Altar Society-the Fatima ladies-and her bridge playing friends.
Anne battled cancer for 25 years; donations in her name to the American Cancer Society
are appreciated.
At her request, there will be no visitation at this time because of the pandemic. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Highland Avenue, Binghamton, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. Masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park, at the convenience of the family. The Mass will be livestreamed at tinyurl.com/12w5eun
.