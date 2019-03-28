|
Anne Stoughton
Newark Valley -
Anne Y. Stoughton, 84, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019 surrounded in the love of her family. Born at the family home on Yaple Road in the Town of Caroline on Feb. 6, 1935, Anne was the daughter of J. Percy and Marjory (Goodrich) Yaple. Her sister, Dorothy (Lawrence) Mix also predeceased her. She is survived by her beloved and devoted husband of more than 61 years, Maurice Stoughton, their children: Linda Yetter, Joan (Todd) Smith, Emily (William) Olney and Timothy (Debra) Stoughton; her mother-in-law, Hildred Stoughton, brother Frank (Susie) Yaple, and her cherished grandchildren: Eric (Sarah Reid) Yetter, Douglas (Michaela) Yetter, Ira (Jewel Davis) Smith, Kenneth Smith, William Olney, III, Audrey (Fiance, Seth Masten) Olney, Faith Stoughton, Sarah Fiore, Karla (Kyle) Skidmore, Michael 'Bud' (Cee Cee) Donnelly and great grandchildren: Ruthanne, Abby and MJ. Many nieces nephews and cousins also survive as well as extended family:Charles (Judy) Stoughton, Gary (Donna) Stoughton, Sue (Michael) Demers.
Family and friends are invited to a period of visitation at the MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley on Friday from 5-8 pm and to her Funeral Mass at St. John Episcopal Church in Speedsville on Saturday at 11 am. Memories may be shared in her guestbook at macphersonfh.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 28, 2019