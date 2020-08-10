Anne TerryBinghamton - Anne Terry, 86, passed away peacefully at her lifelong family home in Binghamton, NY on August 9, 2020.Anne is pre-deceased by her parents Mack and Edna Terry, her brother Gilmore Terry and her beloved Anthony 'Tony' Galatis.She is survived by her older brother Thomas E. Terry, and many surrogate grandsons, granddaughters and great-grandchildren.Anne had a long life, a successful career at Security Mutual, and spent her latter years surrounded by friends and family. If you asked Anne if she was enjoying something, she would most likely reply in the affirmative by asking "does a mailman have a route?"Known to many for her quick wit and enduring hospitality, Anne enjoyed entertaining with family and friends all the way up until the end. Whether it be at the Terry family home, Laura's Luncheonette, Cortese restaurant, the Little Venice, or at the Beef, Anne was there to be with you. And, if she didn't want something you offered her you would hear "no thanks, I just had a banana sandwich…"We'd like to thank Angels Helping Hands for being so compassionate in helping to care for Anne.A graveside service will take place on Thursday August 13, 2020 at 11 am at Sylvan Lawn Cemetery. Greene, NY.