1/1
Anne Terry
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne Terry

Binghamton - Anne Terry, 86, passed away peacefully at her lifelong family home in Binghamton, NY on August 9, 2020.

Anne is pre-deceased by her parents Mack and Edna Terry, her brother Gilmore Terry and her beloved Anthony 'Tony' Galatis.

She is survived by her older brother Thomas E. Terry, and many surrogate grandsons, granddaughters and great-grandchildren.

Anne had a long life, a successful career at Security Mutual, and spent her latter years surrounded by friends and family. If you asked Anne if she was enjoying something, she would most likely reply in the affirmative by asking "does a mailman have a route?"

Known to many for her quick wit and enduring hospitality, Anne enjoyed entertaining with family and friends all the way up until the end. Whether it be at the Terry family home, Laura's Luncheonette, Cortese restaurant, the Little Venice, or at the Beef, Anne was there to be with you. And, if she didn't want something you offered her you would hear "no thanks, I just had a banana sandwich…"

We'd like to thank Angels Helping Hands for being so compassionate in helping to care for Anne.

A graveside service will take place on Thursday August 13, 2020 at 11 am at Sylvan Lawn Cemetery. Greene, NY.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
6077720320
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved