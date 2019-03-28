|
Anne Y Stoughton
Newark Valley - Anne Y. Stoughton, 84, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019 surrounded in the love of her family. Born at the family home on Yaple Road in the Town of Caroline on Feb. 6, 1935, Anne was the daughter of the late J. Percy and Marjory (Goodrich) Yaple. Her sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Lawrence Mix also predeceased her. Anne is survived by her loving and devoted husband of more than 61 years, Maurice Stoughton and their children: Linda Yetter, Joan (Todd) Smith, Emily (William) Olney and Timothy (Debra) Stoughton. The joys in her life grew to include her grandchildren: Eric (Sarah Reid) Yetter, Douglas (Michaela) Yetter, Ira (Jewel Davis) Smith, Kenneth Smith, William Olney III, Audrey (fiancé Seth Masten) Olney, Faith Stoughton, Sarah Fiore, Karla (Kyle) Skidmore, Michael 'Bud' (Cee Cee) Donnelly and great grandchildren: Ruthanne, Abby and Michael. Other survivors include her brother Frank (Susie) Yaple, several nieces, nephews and cousins; her mother-in-law, Hildred Stoughton and her brothers-in-law: Charles (Judy) Stoughton, Gary (Donna) Stoughton, sister-in-law, Sue (Michael) Demers and many cherished friends and former co-workers.
Anne was Salutatorian of the Newark Valley High School graduating Class of 1953. In addition to being a wonderful wife, mom, homemaker and helping with the Stoughton Farm, she worked for over 20 years at Cornell Cooperative Extension at Tioga County. She was a life-long member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Speedsville where she served as church treasurer for over 50 years, Sunday School Teacher and as chairwoman for the ECW. She was also a member of Chapter B, PEO Sisterhood. Anne's beautiful smile and welcoming personality along with her kind and generous nature endeared her to all. For more than 11 years, she has bravely lived with Parkinson's Disease. During that time in addition to her beloved Maurice, she has had some wonderful caregivers at home and at Ideal, UHS including Janella, Angel, Gail and Darlene. Thank you and God bless you all.
Her family will receive friends at the MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley on Friday from 5-8 pm to share memories and celebrate her life. A funeral Mass will be celebrated by her Priest, Rev. Richard Schaal on Saturday, 11 am, at St. John's Episcopal Church, Speedsville. Burial will be at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery, Berkshire. Memorials may kindly be directed to St. John's Episcopal Church c/o D. Whittaker, 139 Blodgett Rd. Owego, NY 13827 or to , Grand Central Station PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777 in loving memory of Anne Y. Stoughton.
Memories and condolences may also be written in Anne's guestbook at macphersonfh.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019