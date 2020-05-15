Anneliese Frolow



Binghamton -



Anneliese Frolow 91, of Binghamton, passed away peacefully on May 14th 2020 at Willow Point Nursing Home. Anneliese was born in Mitterfels, Germany. She came to the U.S. with her husband and young family in 1952. She was predeceased by her loving husband of seventy years, Stefan Frolow. She is survived by her children, Dr. Stefan and Marcie Frolow, Elke and Robert Sabin, her beloved youngest son, Michael Frolow, her two grandchildren, Stefanie Sabin and Evan Frolow. Anneliese was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother (Omi). Fondly, she will be remembered for her love of singing, cooking and entertaining. With every passing butterfly we will know you are with us. Our family wishes to extend a special thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Willow Point Nursing Home who compassionately cared for Anneliese during the past three years of her life. We are especially grateful to them for comforting her when we could not during the past two months. There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are in care of Thomas J Shea Funeral Home.









