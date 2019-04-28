Services
More Obituaries for Anneliese Kupiec
Anneliese M. Kupiec

Anneliese M. Kupiec Obituary
Anneliese M. Kupiec

Binghamton - Anneliese Magdalene Kupiec 88, of Binghamton, NY, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents; and husband Joseph Kupiec Sr.; and son Edward Kupiec. She is survived by her children Daniel, Jerry, Joseph and daughter Joanne; grandchildren; a niece Jeanna. Anneliese was born in Frankfort, Germany and immigrated to the States and raised her 5 children with her husband. She was a devoted, wife and mother, and she was very devoted to her catholic faith She was loved, and will be missed by all. Visitation will be held on Friday May 3, 2019 from 5 until 6pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA Funeral Home Inc. 137 Robinson St. Binghamton, NY 13904. A Memorial Service will follow at 6pm with her nephew Deacon Jerry Wagner officiating. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial contributions to Catholic Charities in Anneliese Kupiec's name.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2019
