Sheila, Vince and Debbie,
My sincere sympathy to you and your families for the loss of your beautiful Mom. I so enjoyed our times together when the Coppola families had celebrations. She was one of the most friendliest, funny, and kind person I knew. May your memories comfort you during this sorrowful time. Rest in Peace Annette.
Annette M. Dedek
Hillcrest, NY - The world lost a little "sparkle" on April 23, 2020 when Annette M. Dedek, 74, was taken from us unexpectedly and far too soon. She fought a courageous battle but ultimately succumbed to Covid-19. She was predeceased by Parents Anna and Chester Gracik, Husband Milan Dedek, and Stepdaughter Linda Dedek. She is survived by her Daughter Denise A. Scordino (Bill), Sheila E. Heimbach (Raymond), Vincent J. Tanzini (Marci), Stepchildren Milan Dedek (Terri), Mark Dedek (Mary), Debbie Harries (David), Grandchildren Anthony Scordino, Derick Scordino, Ricki Ann Kocak (Gabe), Chelsea, Lacy, Mark, Nicole, Matt, Michael Dedek, , Erin Guymon, Benjamin, Blake Harries, Ryan, Matt Toner, Ashley Hutton, Kristen Heimbach, Sister Debbie Coppola (Joe), Chrissy Salazar (Rudy) Brian Coppola (Kristie) and Great Grandchildren Charlie Bismark and Adrienne Scordino.
Mom retired from the NYS DMV after 37 years of service and has maintained those special friendships throughout the years. Her family and church were the most important things in her life. She was recently baptized at NorthPointe Church and cherished the relationships she built and worshiped with. She was our fashionista and loved to sing, dance and lived life to the fullest. Mom has been the stability in our family. She was strong and sensitive and gave us the confidence to follow our dreams. She taught us how to fly but was always there to catch us when we would fall. She loved us unconditionally and was our biggest cheerleader. She loved us more than she loved herself and was always patient and forgiving. She taught us to speak the truth and be brave, bold and beautiful. Mom you taught us everything except how to live without you. Here on earth it feels like everything, good is missing…Since you left. And here on earth, everything's different...There's an emptiness. I hope you're dancing in the sky, And I hope you're singing in the Angels choir, And I hope the Angels, know what they have. I bet it's so nice up in heaven since you arrived…(Song by Dani and Lizzy)
A private service was held for the family at SAVAGE-Demarco Funeral Service in Binghamton and due to COVID-19 a "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date when we are able to gather. The Family would like to send out special thanks to the nurses and doctors at Wilson Hospital that risked their lives to save our Mother's. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Annette's memory may be made to NorthPointe Church 126 E Service Rd, Binghamton, NY 13901. Online condolences may be expressed at www.SavagFS.com.
Hillcrest, NY - The world lost a little "sparkle" on April 23, 2020 when Annette M. Dedek, 74, was taken from us unexpectedly and far too soon. She fought a courageous battle but ultimately succumbed to Covid-19. She was predeceased by Parents Anna and Chester Gracik, Husband Milan Dedek, and Stepdaughter Linda Dedek. She is survived by her Daughter Denise A. Scordino (Bill), Sheila E. Heimbach (Raymond), Vincent J. Tanzini (Marci), Stepchildren Milan Dedek (Terri), Mark Dedek (Mary), Debbie Harries (David), Grandchildren Anthony Scordino, Derick Scordino, Ricki Ann Kocak (Gabe), Chelsea, Lacy, Mark, Nicole, Matt, Michael Dedek, , Erin Guymon, Benjamin, Blake Harries, Ryan, Matt Toner, Ashley Hutton, Kristen Heimbach, Sister Debbie Coppola (Joe), Chrissy Salazar (Rudy) Brian Coppola (Kristie) and Great Grandchildren Charlie Bismark and Adrienne Scordino.
Mom retired from the NYS DMV after 37 years of service and has maintained those special friendships throughout the years. Her family and church were the most important things in her life. She was recently baptized at NorthPointe Church and cherished the relationships she built and worshiped with. She was our fashionista and loved to sing, dance and lived life to the fullest. Mom has been the stability in our family. She was strong and sensitive and gave us the confidence to follow our dreams. She taught us how to fly but was always there to catch us when we would fall. She loved us unconditionally and was our biggest cheerleader. She loved us more than she loved herself and was always patient and forgiving. She taught us to speak the truth and be brave, bold and beautiful. Mom you taught us everything except how to live without you. Here on earth it feels like everything, good is missing…Since you left. And here on earth, everything's different...There's an emptiness. I hope you're dancing in the sky, And I hope you're singing in the Angels choir, And I hope the Angels, know what they have. I bet it's so nice up in heaven since you arrived…(Song by Dani and Lizzy)
A private service was held for the family at SAVAGE-Demarco Funeral Service in Binghamton and due to COVID-19 a "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date when we are able to gather. The Family would like to send out special thanks to the nurses and doctors at Wilson Hospital that risked their lives to save our Mother's. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Annette's memory may be made to NorthPointe Church 126 E Service Rd, Binghamton, NY 13901. Online condolences may be expressed at www.SavagFS.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 9 to May 10, 2020.