Annette M. Yacono
Annette M. Yacono

Vestal - Annette M. Yacono, 59, of Vestal, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020 following an extended illness. Annette endured the many months of her illness with great faith and courage and will be forever in our hearts and prayers. Annette's family is most grateful to the medical staff at Wilson Hospital and Vestal Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for their excellent and compassionate care of Annette.

She was born on April 7, 1961, in Norwich, and was the devoted daughter of Vincent and Joan (Spadaro) Yacono. Annette graduated from Norwich High School in 1979 and earned her degree in Registered Nursing from St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Syracuse, NY. Annette cared for many patients throughout her nursing career in Norwich, Binghamton, Schenectady, Texas, and Maryland. Annette expanded her career in later years serving as Nursing Administrator for the former Vestal Nursing Home and eventually working as an analyst for the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

Annette enjoyed gardening, cooking, crafting, 80's music, reality TV shows, and had a strong interest in the beauty and wilderness of Alaska. She also loved animals, especially cats and kittens and was a member of PETA. Annette was a parishioner for many years of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Endicott.

Annette is survived by her mother, Joan Yacono, her siblings and their spouses, Joanne (Bill), Infantolino, Judith (Gary) Scarzafava, Daniel Yacono, John (Irma) Yacono, Victoria (Frank) Sarro, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Annette was predeceased by her father, Vincent D. Yacono and a brother-in law, Ira J. Simpson.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be private.

Contributions in Annette's memory may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN or the Broome County Humane Society.

At Annette's request: Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there, I do not sleep. I am in a thousand winds that blow, I am the softly falling snow. I am the gentle showers of rain, I am the fields of ripening grain. I am in the morning hush, I am in the graceful rush, of beautiful birds in circling flight, I am the starshine of the night. I am in the flowers that bloom, I am in a quiet room. I am in the birds that sing, I am in each lovely thing. Do not stand at my grave and cry, I am not there. I did not die.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin on Nov. 15, 2020.
