Annie C. "Connie" Stebela Devine
Endicott - Annie C." Connie" Stebela Devine of Endicott, passed away on Monday morning, April 20, 2020 at the age of 87 at Absolut Care. She was predeceased by her parents, Michael and Anna (Mosko) Stebela. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Frank G. and Karen Chernega of Endicott; her brother, Michael R. (Jane) Stebela of Kirkwood, NY; two grandsons, Frank J. (Felicia) Chernega of Auburn, NY and Nicholas J. Chernega of Endicott, NY. She is also survived by three great grandchildren, Kendra, Emily and Frank. Connie is also survived by a special friend, Robert Yacovoni of Endicott, along with several cousins.
Annie worked for many years at IBM Owego and Endicott. Upon leaving IBM, she enjoyed playing her organ, spending time at the Western Broome Senior Citizens Center. She was a caring person who loved and put her family first. She hosted many family gatherings, especially during the holidays, leaving many great memories behind.
We extend our gratitude to the staff at Absolut Care for the care they provided to Annie over the past months.
Due to Covid-19 health restrictions, a funeral service for the immediate family was officiated by Very Rev. Alexey Karlgut of Ss. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church with entombment at Riverhurst Cemetery, Endwell. Memorial donations in Annie's name can be made to the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020