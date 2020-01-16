Resources
Anthony A. - "Al" "Tony" Dougher

Anthony A. - "Al" "Tony" Dougher Obituary
Anthony A. "Tony"- "Al" Dougher

Anthony A. "Tony"- "Al" Dougher, loving father, brother and friend, of Johnson City, formerly of Endicott passed away of natural causes on January 13, 2020.

He was predeceased by mother and father, Helen and Anthony Dougher. Sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Micheal Kamatinsky, and grandson Jesse Kerth.

He is survived by his children Dawn and Patrick Dougher, grandchildren Lyndsay, Tommy, and Anthony. Sister and brother-in-law Helen and James Repp. Nieces and nephews Lynn Ann Yetsko and family, Kim Marie Petcosky and family, Joseph Repp and family, John Repp and family, and Jason Repp and family.

He was a member of the first graduating class of Seton High School in Endicott.

He served in the U.S. Army Airborne and Engineers in the U.S. and Europe.

He worked throughout the area as warehouse dispatcher, service manager, shop forman, etc.

He will be missed by many.

Memorial arrangements are pending, contact [email protected] for more information.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
