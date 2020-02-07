|
Anthony Charles Savitsky, PhD
Norwich - April 25th, 1945 - February 6th, 2020
Anthony Charles 'Tony' Savitsky, PhD, 74 died on Thursday February 6th 2020 at home in New Hope, PA after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
Tony was born in Scranton, PA on April 25th, 1945, to Anthony and Alberta Savitsky, who both preceded him in death. Tony is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nancy, who was his loving partner throughout his life and who selflessly cared for him as his health declined, his son Mark Savitsky, daughter-in law Catherine Savitsky, two granddaughters, Lauren Savitsky and Kendall Savitsky of New Hope, PA, and his sister Susan Savitsky of Short Hills, NJ.
Tony graduated from Lafayette College in 1967 with a BS in Chemistry, where he received the prestigious George Wharton Pepper Prize, awarded annually to the senior 'who most nearly represents the Lafayette ideal' and in 2016 was inducted into the Lafayette College Athletics Hall of Fame as part of the 1965 baseball team who competed in the College World Series. Tony then received his MS in Analytical Chemistry in 1969 and his PhD in Analytical Chemistry in 1973, both from the University of Massachusetts.
Tony moved to Cincinnati, OH immediately following the completion of his PhD program to begin what would be an exemplary 32 year career with Procter & Gamble. Early in his P&G career he led the technology section that helped develop Liquid Tide and then led the product development effort that eventually became Tide with Bleach. In 1989, Tony moved his family to Norwich, NY as part of the company's pharmaceutical organization where he became the Head of Cardiac Drug Development in 1992. In 1995, he was appointed Associate Director of Analytical Chemistry and soon after was appointed to Director of Product Development. In addition to his responsibilities for Chemical Development, Process Development, and Analytical Chemistry, Tony served as the Site Manager for the Norwich Technical Center until his retirement in 2005. In that role he was an important representative for Procter & Gamble Pharmaceuticals in the Norwich Community and was passionately committed to giving back to the local community through his support of the Chenango United Way.
An avid outdoorsman, Tony enjoyed hunting deer and turkey in upstate NY, and traveling to the Rocky Mountains to hunt elk. His true passion was fly fishing, a craft he learned as a boy from his dad and passed on to his son, Mark. Mark and Tony enjoyed many fishing trips together in Alaska, Montana, Idaho, Utah, the Florida Everglades, and the Caribbean. But mostly, they enjoyed time together and with friends on their home waters of the Upper Delaware River, where Nancy and Tony maintained a residence. Tony was an active member of his local chapter of Trout Unlimited and committed to protecting and preserving the natural resources he enjoyed.
In his personal life, Tony was dedicated to supporting the needs of his family, friends and his community. He adored his wife Nancy, who he met in high school and married immediately following his college graduation. He was a committed son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many. Tony was a role model and mentor to many through his decency, kindness, compassion, generosity, and his sense of humility.
Tony never liked being the center of attention and per his wishes there will be no services.
