Anthony Cherrone
Anthony ("Tony") Cherrone Sr. of Johnson City, NY was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather and friend. Tony passed at the age of 82 on August 8, 2020 on his birthday after a brave, courageous fight against T-Cell Lymphoma. He married Linda Kucera, his loving wife of almost 59 years. Together, they had three children: Anthony Cherrone Jr. (Rochelle) of Harpursville, NY, Michael Cherrone (Mary Rose) of Cheshire, CT, and Dr. Karen Cherrone of New York City. He had 4 grandchildren: Anthony, Mark, Andrew and Nicole Cherrone. Tony is also survived by his brother Vincent Cherrone (Ann Marie) of Avon, CT, his sister, Shirley Rogers, of Binghamton, NY, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother, Mary Cherrone.
His working career included Singer Link where he helped program simulators for the Apollo Gemini Space Mission, and as a computer programmer at Binghamton University and IBM. After retirement, he became a regular face at his son Anthony's business, The Floor Store, in Binghamton, NY. Tony was a member of St. James Roman Catholic Church of Johnson City, NY.
Tony relished time with family and friends, always the life of the party. In his younger days, he played trumpet in the Army band; then professionally, with a band, the Needham's. His favorite music was jazz and he enjoyed listening to his idol, Miles Davis.
Tony coupled his love of sports with his love of teaching and giving advice by coaching little league. He was an avid NY Yankees fan, and perhaps was one of the biggest NY Giants fans ever.
He loved traveling with his wife Linda to visit his children many times a year and he absolutely adored his four grandchildren. Tony will be remembered for his feisty personality and zest for life.
Because of the coronavirus outbreak, there will be no public viewing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the St. James Catholic Church on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 am for family and friends to attend. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Johnson City, NY following the mass. Arrangements are by the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street Johnson City 150 Main Street Johnson City New York
A special thank you to all family and friends for their loving prayers and support. In addition, the family wants to extend their sincere appreciation to Dr. Alison Moskowitz and her staff at Memorial Sloan Kettering. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tony's name to: The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
(https://donate.lls.org/
).